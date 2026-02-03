Nordex Wins OX2 Order For 189 MW Fagersen Wind Farm In Sweden

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NDX1.DE, NRDXF.PK), a wind turbine manufacturer, on Tuesday said it has received a new order from Swedish renewable energy company OX2 AB for the supply and installation of wind turbines at the Fagersen Wind Farm in Sweden.

The wind farm will be built in the Malung-Sälen municipality in Sweden's Dalarna region and is expected to become operational in early 2028.

First component deliveries are planned to begin in 2026, with turbine installation scheduled for 2027.

The order includes 27 N163/6.X turbines installed on 119-meter tubular steel towers, representing a total installed capacity of 189 MW.

The turbines will feature cold-climate modifications and Nordex's Advanced Anti-Icing System to ensure reliable performance in harsh winter conditions.

As part of the contract, the company will also provide a full-scope Premium Service agreement with a production-based availability warranty for up to 25 years.

On Monday, Nordex SE closed trading 2.60% higher at EUR 34.68 on the XETRA.

