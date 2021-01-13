Nordex Wins Order For 518 MW Wind Farm Project From Statkraft In Brazil

(RTTNews) - German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) announced Wednesday that it has received a major order for a 518.7 MW wind farm project from Statkraft in Brazil.

Nordex will equip the wind farm project, named "Ventos de Santa Eugenia", with 91 N163/5.X turbines. It is the highest volume order for N163/5.X turbines since market launch 2019.

It is also the first order for N163/5.X outside Europe, and marks the market entry in Brazil with turbines of the 5 MW class.

The order from Statkraft, the Brazilian unit of renewable energy producer Norwegian Statkraft, also includes a Premium Service contract covering three years as well as a technical support agreement for the customer and the turbines over a period of 20 years.

The wind farm's commissioning is scheduled for early 2023. The turbines will be supplied in an optimised operating mode of 5.7 MW and will be installed on 120-metre concrete towers.

For the "Ventos de Santa Eugenia" project, Nordex will be manufacturing the N163/5.X in Brazil. The concrete towers will likewise be made in one of the company's own local plants near the site.

In addition to this, Nordex is purchasing the rotor blades from Brazil in order to include a maximum of local value added in the project.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.