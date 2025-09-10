Nordex Wins 47.6 MW Wind Farm Order In Austria From KELAG

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK, NDX1.DE), a German wind turbine maker, said on Wednesday it has received an order from KELAG Kärntner Elektrizitäts Aktiengesellschaft in Austria for the 47.6 MW Lavamünd wind farm.

The construction is scheduled to begin at the end of 2025 with civil works carried out in stages. Installation and commissioning of the turbines are planned for 2027.

The company will supply and install seven N163/6.X turbines and has signed a 20-year premium service contract to ensure long-term maintenance.

The company said four turbines will be installed on 118-meter steel tube towers, while three others will be mounted on hybrid towers with a hub height of 164 meters.

The project is located in southern Austria in the tri-border area of Carinthia, Styria, and Slovenia, on a forested ridge at elevations between 1,240 and 1,430 meters.

On Tuesday, Nordex closed trading, 1.97% lesser at EUR 20.86 on the XETRA.

