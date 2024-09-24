Nordex To Supply 41 Turbines For 148 MW Wind Farm In Poland

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbines maker, said on Tuesday that it has received an order for the supply and installation of turbines for the Miejska Gorka wind farm in Poland. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company will supply 41 N117/3600 turbines totalling 147.6 MW from the end of 2025. The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the turbines over a period of 30 years.

The Miejska Gorka wind farm will be built in the Greater Poland Voivodeship. The company will supply the turbines on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 134 metres. The wind farm is scheduled to go into operation at the beginning of 2027.

The project, developed by German project developer and operator VSB, majority owned by Partners Group, was sold to Tauron Zielona Energia S.A., the second largest energy company in Poland.

VSB is responsible for the infrastructure work, which is due to begin in 2025, as well as for an expansion of the wind farm with an additional 12 wind turbines, taking the total number from 41 to 53 and to a total project size of 190.8 MW.

