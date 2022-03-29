Nordex seeks to move 280 MW of projects out of Ukraine

Contributors
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Tom Kaeckenhoff Reuters
Published

FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - German wind turbine maker Nordex NDXG.DE is trying to move 280 megawatts worth of projects in Ukraine to other, safer locations, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.

"We are working on measures to relocate those projects," Jose Luis Blanco told Reuters after Nordex released final results for 2021.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska)

