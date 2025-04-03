Nordex Secures Wind Turbine Order From Altus Renewables GmbH For 40 MW

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NRDXF), a wind turbine manufacturer, on Thursday announced that it has received an order from Altus Renewables GmbH for installing wind turbines of 39.9 MW in Baden-Württemberg. The turbines are scheduled to be installed in Spring 2026.

The company will install eight turbines from the Delta4000 series for the Seewald wind farm in the northern Black Forest.

The renewable energy project development company from Karlsruhe has ordered turbines, along with a premium maintenance service for 20 years.

The project includes seven N149/5.X turbines and one N133/4800 turbine, each with a hub height of 164 meters.

Director Sales Region Central of the Nordex Group Felipe Villalon Waldburg-Zeil said, "With its highly efficient turbines, the Seewald wind farm will make a significant contribution to the future sustainable, independent and secure power supply in the region."

Wednesday, Nordex had closed 5.47% lesser at $14.70 on the Nasdaq.

