Nordex Secures Orders For 435MW Wind Turbines From UKA In Germany

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NRDXF), a German wind turbine manufacturer, announced on Wednesday that it has secured orders from German wind and solar energy developer UKA Group for 64 wind turbines, with a total capacity of 435.2 megawatts.

Construction and commissioning are planned for 2026 and 2027.

The order, which includes 52 N175/6.X and 12 N163/6.X turbines, falls under an existing framework agreement between the two companies.

As part of the deal, Nordex will also provide premium maintenance services for the turbines over the next 20 years.

All N175/6.X turbines will be installed on hybrid towers with a hub height of 179 meters at 15 wind farm sites across Germany.

These projects are spread across several federal states, including Brandenburg, Thuringia, North Rhine-Westphalia, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, and Lower Saxony.

With the latest order, the total number of wind turbines ordered by the UKA Group over the past 18 months have reached 226, representing a total power generation capacity of over 1.5 GW.

On Tuesday, Nordex closed trading at $18.83 on the OTC market.

