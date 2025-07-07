Markets

Nordex Secures 91 MW Turbine Order From SAB WindTeam In Germany

July 07, 2025 — 02:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a German manufacturer of wind turbines, said on Monday that it received an order from windfarm operator SAB WindTeam GmbH for 13 N163/6.X turbines, totaling 91 MW in capacity in June-end. The contract includes a 20-year Premium Service agreement to ensure long-term turbine reliability.

According to the company, the turbines, each of which has a 164-meter hub height, will be installed at the Fretzdorf site in Brandenburg, Germany, near Wittstock/Dosse. Installation of the Fretzdorfer Heide wind farm is set to begin in the third quarter of 2026, with full commissioning expected in the spring of 2027.

Commenting on the order, Felipe Villalon Waldburg-Zeil, Director Sales Region Central at Nordex Group, stated, "This initiative sends a clear message in support of Germany's renewable energy expansion and sustainable progress in Brandenburg. By securing long-term service for the high-performance N163/6.X turbines, SAB WindTeam is ensuring reliable turbine availability throughout the operational phase."

