Nordex Secures 56-MW Community Wind Farm Order In Northern Germany

February 05, 2026 — 02:14 am EST

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NDX1.DE, NRDXF.PK), a wind turbine manufacturer, on Thursday said it has received an order from Bürgerwindpark BHU Betriebs GmbH & Co. KG to supply eight N163/6.X wind turbines for the Bosbüll Holm Uphusum community wind farm in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany.

Installation of the turbines is scheduled for early 2027, with commissioning expected to be completed by fall 2027.

The project is located across three villages in the North Frisia region and will have a total installed capacity of 56 MW.

The company will deliver the turbines on 118-meter tubular steel towers and provide a 20-year Premium Service agreement to ensure high long-term technical availability.

Bürgerwindpark BHU, headquartered in Bosbüll, will operate the turbines in 7 MW mode to maximize energy generation at the high-wind site and fully utilize the region's strong wind conditions.

On Wednesday, Nordex SE closed trading 3.21% lesser at EUR 33.80 on the XETRA.

