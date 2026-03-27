Nordex SE (XTRA:NDX1) Price Target Increased by 29.89% to 42.00

The average one-year price target for Nordex SE (XTRA:NDX1) has been revised to 42,00 € / share. This is an increase of 29.89% from the prior estimate of 32,34 € dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15,96 € to a high of 60,90 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.84% from the latest reported closing price of 44,14 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordex SE. This is an decrease of 70 owner(s) or 89.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDX1 is 0.30%, an increase of 37.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 96.71% to 417K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ERTH - Invesco Cleantech ETF holds 37K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDX1 by 30.70% over the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing a decrease of 27.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDX1 by 6.43% over the last quarter.

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