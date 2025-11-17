Nordex SE (XTRA:NDX1) Price Target Increased by 13.24% to 27.97

The average one-year price target for Nordex SE (XTRA:NDX1) has been revised to 27,97 € / share. This is an increase of 13.24% from the prior estimate of 24,69 € dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15,96 € to a high of 34,65 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.69% from the latest reported closing price of 27,50 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordex SE. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDX1 is 0.47%, an increase of 5.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.29% to 12,716K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,801K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,799K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDX1 by 22.00% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 1,749K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares , representing an increase of 81.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDX1 by 522.85% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,125K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDX1 by 15.92% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 859K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 814K shares , representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDX1 by 30.74% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 858K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 859K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDX1 by 19.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.