Nordex SE Secures 90 MW Order In Turkey From ADY Akdeniz Rüzgar

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK, NDX1.DE), a German onshore megawatt wind turbines manufacturer, on Thursday announced that it has secured a 90MW order in Turkey from ADY Akdeniz Rüzgar Enerjisi Üretim A.S.

The order, received in end of September, is to deliver and install 14 N163/6.X turbines for the R24-Gürün wind energy project located in the north of the Gürün district in Sivas.

The firm will deliver the Delta4000 turbines in a cold climate version and install the machines on tubular steel towers with a 113-meter hub height.

The R24-Gürün wind energy project is the first venture of ADY Akdeniz Rüzgar, the new customer of Nordex. ADY Akdeniz Rüzgar will benefit for a span of 10 years from the premium service package of Nordex.

In Türkiye, Nordex Group holds a 31 percent market share.

On Wednesday, Nordex shares had closed 4.40% higher at 22.76 euros on the XETRA.

