Markets

Nordex SE Secures 90 MW Order In Turkey From ADY Akdeniz Rüzgar

October 02, 2025 — 02:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK, NDX1.DE), a German onshore megawatt wind turbines manufacturer, on Thursday announced that it has secured a 90MW order in Turkey from ADY Akdeniz Rüzgar Enerjisi Üretim A.S.

The order, received in end of September, is to deliver and install 14 N163/6.X turbines for the R24-Gürün wind energy project located in the north of the Gürün district in Sivas.

The firm will deliver the Delta4000 turbines in a cold climate version and install the machines on tubular steel towers with a 113-meter hub height.

The R24-Gürün wind energy project is the first venture of ADY Akdeniz Rüzgar, the new customer of Nordex. ADY Akdeniz Rüzgar will benefit for a span of 10 years from the premium service package of Nordex.

In Türkiye, Nordex Group holds a 31 percent market share.

On Wednesday, Nordex shares had closed 4.40% higher at 22.76 euros on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.