Nordex SE (NRDXF) Price Target Increased by 5.36% to 16.53

The average one-year price target for Nordex SE (OTC:NRDXF) has been revised to 16.53 / share. This is an increase of 5.36% from the prior estimate of 15.69 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.21 to a high of 25.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.63% from the latest reported closing price of 11.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordex SE. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRDXF is 0.63%, an increase of 101.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.74% to 11,346K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 2,438K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,790K shares, representing a decrease of 14.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRDXF by 14.77% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,669K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,651K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRDXF by 12.66% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,121K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares, representing an increase of 11.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRDXF by 19.74% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 729K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRDXF by 14.26% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 653K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares, representing a decrease of 45.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRDXF by 20.05% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

