Nordex SE (FWB:NDX1) Price Target Increased by 11.85% to 16.47

The average one-year price target for Nordex SE (FWB:NDX1) has been revised to 16.47 / share. This is an increase of 11.85% from the prior estimate of 14.73 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.85% from the latest reported closing price of 12.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordex SE. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDX1 is 0.32%, a decrease of 0.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.45% to 11,816K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 2,790K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,443K shares, representing an increase of 12.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDX1 by 3.78% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,651K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,655K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDX1 by 20.84% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 962K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 957K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDX1 by 2.74% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 950K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 725K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.