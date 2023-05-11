Nordex SE (FWB:NDX1) Price Target Decreased by 5.18% to 14.74

The average one-year price target for Nordex SE (FWB:NDX1) has been revised to 14.74 / share. This is an decrease of 5.18% from the prior estimate of 15.54 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 21.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.66% from the latest reported closing price of 10.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordex SE. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDX1 is 0.32%, an increase of 28.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.51% to 11,422K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 2,443K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,176K shares, representing an increase of 10.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDX1 by 66.87% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,655K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDX1 by 37.05% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 957K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 939K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDX1 by 53.60% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 950K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 968K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDX1 by 33.22% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 725K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 659K shares, representing an increase of 9.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDX1 by 48.45% over the last quarter.

