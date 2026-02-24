Nordex SE - Depositary Receipt (NRXXY) Price Target Increased by 16.97% to 19.59

The average one-year price target for Nordex SE - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:NRXXY) has been revised to $19.59 / share. This is an increase of 16.97% from the prior estimate of $16.75 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.67 to a high of $24.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 190.18% from the latest reported closing price of $6.75 / share.

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordex SE - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRXXY is 0.75%, an increase of 11.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.61% to 1,062K shares.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 518K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares , representing an increase of 13.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRXXY by 36.28% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 230K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares , representing a decrease of 6.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRXXY by 20.39% over the last quarter.

DRIOX - Driehaus International Small Cap Growth Fund holds 211K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares , representing an increase of 30.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRXXY by 59.04% over the last quarter.

ERTH - Invesco Cleantech ETF holds 37K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRXXY by 30.70% over the last quarter.

PBD - Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF holds 32K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares , representing a decrease of 63.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRXXY by 32.97% over the last quarter.

