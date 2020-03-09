Nordex says turbine demand strong; 2019 results miss estimates

2019 sales 3.28 bln eur vs 3.34 bln eur Refinitiv estimate

2019 EBITDA margin 3.8% vs 4.3% Refinitiv estimate

Shares indicated to open 8% lower

Adds details on results, shares

FRANKFURT, March 9 (Reuters) - Germany's Nordex NDXG.DE said on Monday demand for its wind turbines remained strong and the group's order book was well-filled going into 2020.

Order intake rose by 31% to 6.21 gigawatts in 2019, with Europe accounting for more than half of its orders, followed by North America and Latin America.

The world's eight-largest maker of wind turbines, however, reported sales and profit margins at the lower end of target ranges in preliminary results for 2019.

Sales grew a third to 3.28 billion euros ($3.74 billion) last year, while the margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 3.8% from 4.1%.

That was within the group's outlook range for sales of 3.2-3.5 billion euros and an EBITDA margin of 3-5%, but lower than Refinitiv estimates, which expected sales of 3.34 billion euros and an EBITDA margin of 4.3%.

Shares in the group, which will publish it final 2019 results on March 24, were indicated to open 8% lower, while the blue-chip DAX index was seen opening 6% down due to fears of economic pain from the coronavirus epidemic.

($1 = 0.8769 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Riham Alkousaa & Aditya Soni)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1269; Reuters Messaging: christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.