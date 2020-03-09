Nordex says turbine demand remains strong after in-line 2019

Germany's Nordex on Monday said demand for its wind turbines remained strong and the group's order book was well-filled going into 2020.

The group also released preliminary results for 2019, with both sales and profit margins at the lower end of target ranges.

