Nordex says turbine demand remains strong after in-line 2019

FRANKFURT, March 9 (Reuters) - Germany's Nordex NDXG.DE on Monday said demand for its wind turbines remained strong and the group's order book was well-filled going into 2020.

The group also released preliminary results for 2019, with both sales and profit margins at the lower end of target ranges.

