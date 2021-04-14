Nordex Receives Order For 97 MW Nuolivaara Wind Farm From Wpd In Finland

(RTTNews) - German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) Wednesday said it will supply 17 turbines from the Delta4000 series for the 96.9 MW "Nuolivaara" wind farm under order from project developer wpd AG in Finland.

The order also includes a Premium Service contract covering a period of 15 years and an option to extend by a further five years.

Wpd, Nordex's long-standing customer, placed the order for N163/5.X turbines in end of March. The "Nuolivaara" wind farm will be built in the north of Finland. Due to the harsh, cold climate to the north of the Polar Circle, Nordex will be supplying the turbines in the cold-climate version, with advanced anti-icing system. This means that the turbines can be operated at temperatures down to -30 C.

Installation of "Nuolivaara" is due to be completed in 2022. Nordex will supply the turbines in the project-specific 5.7 MW operating mode on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 159 metres. This tower variant is also being used in the first joint Finnish project by wpd and Nordex with N163/5.X turbines.

In the end of 2020, wpd had placed an order with Nordex to supply the turbines for its 188 MW "Karhunnevankangas" wind farm in Finland.

