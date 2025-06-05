Markets

Nordex Receives Order For 56 MW Wind Turbines From Germany's Umwelt

June 05, 2025 — 02:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK, NDX1.DE), a German wind turbine manufacturer, on Thursday announced that it has received a 56 MW order for the supply and installation of eight wind turbines from Umwelt Management AG for a repowering project in Germany.

As part of the Drochtersen repowering project in Lower Saxony, the company will deliver and install eight N163/6.X wind turbines, along with a 20-year premium service contract to ensure long-term, reliable operation.

The first turbine installation is set for autumn 2026, with full commissioning of all 164-meter-high hybrid tower turbines expected in early 2027.

On Wednesday, Nordex closed trading 1.91% higher at $18.18 on the XETRA market.

