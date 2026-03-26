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Nordex Receives 28 MW Wind Turbine Order In Germany

March 26, 2026 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NDX1.DE, NRDXF, NRXXY), a manufacturer of multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines, on Thursday announced that it has received a 28 MW order from Windpark Nuscheler GmbH for a project in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany.

The installation of the turbines is scheduled for spring 2027, with commissioning expected in summer 2027.

The order covers the supply of four N163/6.X wind turbines for the Beesenstedt 3 site in the Saale district, along with a 15-year premium service contract to ensure high technical availability.

Nordex SE is currently trading 1.71% lesser at EUR 44.62 on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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