Nordex Q3 Orders Rise, ASP Down

(RTTNews) - German wind turbine maker Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK) announced Thursday that it has received orders for 365 wind turbines with a total rated capacity of 2.2 Gigawatt or GW in the third quarter 2023, compared to 277 wind turbines with 1.4 GW in the previous year.

The latest orders included two additional projects from Chile and Brazil totaling around 560 MW.

The average selling price or ASP per megawatt of output was 0.79 million euros/MW due to regional mix effects, while last year it was 0.90 million euros/MW.

Overall, Nordex increased its order intake, excluding service business, by 10.6 percent to 4.9 GW in the first nine months from last year's 4.4 GW.

The average selling price grew to 0.85 million euros/MW from 0.82 million euros/MW in the same period last year.

Nordex said orders were received from eleven countries in the third quarter.

Jose Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex, said, "In the third quarter, order momentum picked up noticeably, as expected, and we were able to increase the order intake significantly in a stable price and cost environment. Our products are again proving to be very competitive, particularly in Europe and Latin America."

