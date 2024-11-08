Nordex price target raised to EUR 19 from EUR 18 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Nordex (NRDXF) to EUR 19 from EUR 18 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
