News & Insights

Stocks

Nordex price target lowered to EUR 18 from EUR 19 at Jefferies

November 08, 2024 — 01:20 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies lowered the firm’s price target on Nordex (NRDXF) to EUR 18 from EUR 19 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following a “solid print” in Q3, management anticipating a strong Q4, “good visibility” into FY25, as well as an elevated cash position. The firm remains constructive on Nordex.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NRDXF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NRDXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.