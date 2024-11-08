Nordex price target lowered to EUR 18 from EUR 19 at Jefferies

Jefferies lowered the firm’s price target on Nordex (NRDXF) to EUR 18 from EUR 19 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following a “solid print” in Q3, management anticipating a strong Q4, “good visibility” into FY25, as well as an elevated cash position. The firm remains constructive on Nordex.

