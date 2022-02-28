Nordex Plans To Cease Rotor Blade Production At Rostock Site In Germany

(RTTNews) - Nordex Group said it plans to cease manufacture of rotor blades at the Rostock GVZ rotor blade site in Germany at the end of June 2022. About 600 of a total of 8, 600 employees worldwide would be affected at the GVZ. In Germany, the Nordex Group employs about 3,150 people.

The increasingly challenging market environment and strong competition together with a shift in demand require the company's global production and sourcing processes to be adapted, the company said.

However, Nordex Group's "DMR" nacelle assembly plant, Engineering and Service organization in Rostock is not affected by the decision.

