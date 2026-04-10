Markets

Nordex Lands 80 MW Spain Wind Turbine Order

April 10, 2026 — 02:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NDX1.DE, NRDXF, NRXXY), a manufacturer of multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines, on Friday announced that it has secured a new order in Spain for an initial capacity of 80 MW.

The company did not disclose the name of the customer or the wind farm.

The installation is scheduled to begin in spring 2027, with commissioning expected by the end of 2027.

The order includes the supply of 13 N175/6.X turbines for a wind farm project, along with a Premium Service agreement for a period of 20 years.

The agreement also includes an option to expand the project by an additional 40 MW, which would increase the total capacity to 120 MW in the future.

The turbines will be installed on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 112 meters.

On Thursday, Nordex SE closed trading 0.18% higher at EUR 45.64 on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.