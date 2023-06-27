News & Insights

Nordex keeps outlook after Siemens Gamesa woes, shares rise

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 27, 2023 — 05:26 am EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

Adds quote from company

FRANKFURT, June 27 (Reuters) - Shares in Nordex NDXG.DErose to the top of Frankfurt's TecDAX .TECDAX after the German wind turbine maker confirmed its outlook, only days after rival Siemens Gamesa revealed quality issues that it said could be a problem for the whole industry.

"As a matter of principle, we do not comment on our competitors," the company said in e-mailed comments to Reuters.

"As far as Nordex is concerned, there are no new facts in addition to the information we have already communicated based on our current knowledge."

The company said its guidance -- which forecasts consolidated sales of 5.6 billion to 6.1 billion euros ($6.67 billion) and a core profit margin of -2.0 to +3.0 for 2023 -- remained unchanged.

Shares in Nordex, in which Spain's Acciona ANA.MC owns 47.1%, rose as much as 4.9% on the comments. They were still up 0.5% at 0922 GMT.

($1 = 0.9147 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Matthias Williams)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.