Nordex keeps outlook after Siemens Gamesa woes, shares rise

FRANKFURT, June 27 (Reuters) - Shares in Nordex NDXG.DErose to the top of Frankfurt's TecDAX .TECDAX after the German wind turbine maker confirmed its outlook, only days after rival Siemens Gamesa revealed quality issues that it said could be a problem for the whole industry.

"As a matter of principle, we do not comment on our competitors," the company said in e-mailed comments to Reuters.

"As far as Nordex is concerned, there are no new facts in addition to the information we have already communicated based on our current knowledge."

The company said its guidance -- which forecasts consolidated sales of 5.6 billion to 6.1 billion euros ($6.67 billion) and a core profit margin of -2.0 to +3.0 for 2023 -- remained unchanged.

Shares in Nordex, in which Spain's Acciona ANA.MC owns 47.1%, rose as much as 4.9% on the comments. They were still up 0.5% at 0922 GMT.

($1 = 0.9147 euros)

