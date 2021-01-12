Nordex Incumbent CFO Christoph Burkhard To Step Down Early - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) announced Tuesday that incumbent CFO Christoph Burkhard will step down early for personal reasons and resign from office, effective February 28, 2021. He will pursue new professional challenges in the future.

The early termination of Burkhard's service contract was done by best mutual agreement. Burkhard has been responsible for finance at Nordex since October 1, 2016.

Dr Ilya Hartmann, currently CEO Division Europe at Nordex, has joined the management board of Nordex SE on January 1, 2021 and will take over as CFO from March 1, 2021.

Hartmann has previously served in various management positions at Nordex since 2017. He has also held senior positions with operational responsibility for more than ten years in the renewables industry, including in Spain and in the US.

