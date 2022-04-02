US Markets

Nordex hit by cyber security incident, shuts IT systems

Akriti Sharma Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Germany's Nordex Group, which along with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and distributes wind power systems, has been hit by a cyber security incident since Thursday and has shut down its IT systems across multiple locations and business units to contain the issue, the company said on Saturday.

It said the intrusion had been noticed at an early stage, and that customers, employees and other stakeholders might be affected by the shutdown of IT systems.

