Nordex Group Wins Order For 50 MW From E-wikom In Germany

(RTTNews) - Wind turbines manufacturer Nordex (NRDXF.PK) said Tuesday that it has received an order from a project company managed by e-wikom GmbH for the supply and installation of nine turbines with a total of 50.4 MW for the Ostprignitz wind farm in Brandenburg, Germany.

The company noted that Service and maintenance of the turbines for 20 years is also included in the order.

At the beginning of 2024, the Nordex Group will supply eight N149/5.X turbines as well as one N133/4800 turbine, all of them with a hub height of 164 metres.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.