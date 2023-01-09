Nordex Group Receives Order For 45 MW From A Utility In Germany

(RTTNews) - Nordex AG (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, announced Monday that it received an order from a utility in the end of 2022 to supply and install ten N149/4.X turbines for a wind farm in North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany. The company has not disclosed the name of the customer and of the project.

The order also includes the Premium Service for maintenance of the 45 MW wind farm for a period of 20 years.

The commissioning of the first 4.5 MW turbines is scheduled for autumn 2023.

The company noted that the annual production of clean electricity by the wind farm will come to some 96,000 megawatt hours, equal to the annual electricity requirements of more than 38,000 households.

The turbines will be equipped with a shadow flicker module to prevent shadows and will run at a reduced sound level at night.

