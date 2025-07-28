Markets

Nordex Group Q2 Net Income Rises; Confirms Full Year Guidance

July 28, 2025 — 01:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Nordex Group reported second quarter net income of 31.0 million euros compared to 0.5 million euros, prior year. EBITDA for the second quarter was 108.2 million euros compared to 65.8 million euros, prior year, with an improved EBITDA margin of 5.8 percent compared to 3.5 percent.

Sales were around 1.9 billion euros, in line with the previous year quarter. Gross revenue, including changes in inventories, rose by 3.1 percent to 1.9 billion euros. In the second quarter, the Nordex Group secured 2,310 MW of order intake in the Projects segment, growing by 81.7 percent. As of the end of June 2025, the Group's order book stood at 14.3 billion euros, compared to 11.0 billion euros in June 2024.

