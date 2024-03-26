Nordex Group Obtains 336 MW Wind Farm Cluster Order In South Africa

(RTTNews) - German wind turbines maker Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK) Tuesday said it has obtained an order to supply and install 57 N163/5.X turbines from the Delta4000 series in South Africa to an unnamed customer.

The order is for a cluster of three wind farms with 112.1 MW each, located in the Eastern Cape Province. The order also includes a Service contract for maintenance of the turbines.

The installation of the first turbine is scheduled for the second half of 2024 and the start of delivering energy to the grid is planned in the second half of 2025.

Nordex will manufacture the concrete towers of the turbines locally, creating around up to 300 jobs in the region.

The company noted that the wind farm cluster will be a significant step towards reducing South Africa's reliance on fossil fuels and increasing the share of renewable energy.

As of today, Nordex Group is with more than 1.1GW in operation market leader in South Africa with a market share of 32%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.