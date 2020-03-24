Nordex Group Issues 2020 Guidance Subject To COVID-19 Measures - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) said it anticipates consolidated sales of 4.2 billion euros to 4.8 billion euros for the current financial year in which sales in the second half of the year will exceed those of the first half. The company expects EBITDA to be within a range of 160 million euros to 240 million euros.

The Nordex Group started 2020 with a well-filled order book for new wind turbines of 5.5 billion euros, up 43 percent on the previous year. Due to this, the company projects a visible rise in sales and a further increasing operating profit.

The company also presented its annual financial statements, confirming the preliminary results published on 9 March 2020.

