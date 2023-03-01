Markets

Nordex Group Gets Two Orders From Wpd

March 01, 2023 — 01:54 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) said it has received two orders for a total of 109.3 MW in Sweden and Finland from its customer wpd. The Group is supplying ten N163/6.X turbines for the Tomasliden wind farm in Sweden. For the Finnish "Oulainen" project, the order is for the delivery of seven N163/5.X turbines.

The company noted that these orders include a premium service contract for the maintenance of the turbines for 15 years with an extension option for a further five years.

