Nordex Group Gets Order For 49 Delta4000 Turbines From ACCIONA Energía

August 22, 2023 — 01:55 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) said it has been awarded a contract for the delivery and commissioning of 49 N155/5.X turbines for the Forty Mile wind farm in Alberta, Canada. The wind farm has been developed by Renewable Energy Systems Canada, Inc. It will be ACCIONA Energía's largest wind farm in North America.

Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group, said: "With the cold climate version, our turbines ensure smooth operation even in the challenging weather conditions found in this region where temperatures can go below minus 30 degrees."

