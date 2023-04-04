Markets

Nordex Group Gets Contract From E Energija Group

April 04, 2023 — 01:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) has signed a contract with E energija group to supply and install wind turbines for a 106 MW wind project in Lithuania. The company said the order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of 16 N163/6.X wind turbines, as well as the long-term service agreement for the maintenance of the turbines.

E energija group develops, builds and operates renewable energy projects in Lithuania and neighbouring countries. The Nordex Group said turbine delivery commences in 2024, with commissioning scheduled in the same year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.