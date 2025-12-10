Nordex Group, Alliant Energy Join Hands For Iowa Wind Power Projects

(RTTNews) - Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK, NDX1.DE) announced Wednesday that it has secured contracts from Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) for wind power projects in Iowa. Following regulatory approvals, Nordex will supply up to 190 turbines from its N133 and N163 Delta4000 series for large-scale Midwest projects, including those in Iowa.

The company said that the installation is planned for 2028 and 2029, and once operational, the turbines will deliver up to 1,060 MW of capacity.

According to Nordex, the contracts represent an important investment in Iowa's manufacturing sector, supporting job creation and wider regional economic growth. The company added that the agreements will take effect only after regulatory clearance and therefore cannot yet be considered a firm order.

Nordex said that all turbines will be manufactured at its West Branch, Iowa facility, where it recently restarted the production of turbine hubs, drivetrains, and nacelles.

On the OTC Markets, NRDXF.PK ended Tuesday's trading at $28.97.

On the NASDAQ, LNT ended Tuesday trading at $64.89, up 0.17 percent.

