Nordex Group: 2020 Order Intake Almost On Par With Prior Year - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) reported that it has secured orders for 491 wind turbine systems with a total output of 2,261 megawatts in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 1,477 MW, prior year. In the fourth quarter, 49 percent of orders were placed in Europe and 28 percent in the USA.

In 2020, the company received firm orders for a total of 1,331 wind turbines with an output of 6,020 MW, almost matching the high order intake of the previous year.

