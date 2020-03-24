Nordex gives 2020 outlook, points to coronavirus risks

Christoph Steitz
German wind turbine maker Nordex on Tuesday said it expects sales and profits to rise in 2020, but cautioned it may have to adjust the outlook should the current coronavirus crisis cause significant disruptions.

"It is still too early to conclusively assess the consequences of this new, complex and continuously changing situation," the group said.

