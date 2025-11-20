Markets

Nordex Gets Order From SSE To Supply And Install 12 N133/4.8 Wind Turbines In Ireland

November 20, 2025 — 01:46 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Nordex Group (NDX1.DE) said it has secured a fresh order to supply and install 12 N133/4.8 wind turbines at the Drumnahough Wind Farm in Donegal, Ireland. This project is jointly owned by joint partners SSE and FuturEnergy Ireland and will deliver a total installed capacity of ca.60 MW. Nordex will also ensure dependable turbine operation through a long-term Premium Service agreement. Delivery and installation of the turbines is scheduled to commence in 2027.

"We're pleased to have been awarded the contract to manufacture and install turbines for the Drumnahough Wind Farm - another important milestone in Ireland's renewable energy journey," said Jason Welch, Managing Director UK & Ireland at the Nordex Group.

