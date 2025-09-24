Markets

Nordex Gets Order From Spain For Supply Of N175/6.X Wind Turbines

September 24, 2025 — 01:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Nordex Group has received its first order from Spain for the supply of N175/6.X wind turbines. Abei Energy, based in Madrid, has ordered eight turbines for the Avellanosa wind farm. Also, Abei Energy has opted for the Nordex Group's Premium Service for maintenance of the turbines with a 20-year term.

The N175 turbines will be delivered and installed by the Nordex Group on tubular steel towers. The installation of the turbines is scheduled to begin in late summer 2026, with commissioning planned for early 2027.

