Nordex Gets Order For More Than 200 MW In Canada

January 10, 2023 — 01:46 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Nordex Group said that it received an order for more than 200 MW in Canada. The Nordex Group will supply 36 N155/5.X turbines for a wind farm, which is expected to reach full commercial operation in 2024. The name of the customer and of the project are undisclosed.

The wind farm is being built in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. In the winter months temperatures there can go down to minus 30 degrees Celsius. The turbines will therefore be supplied in the cold climate version, the company said.

