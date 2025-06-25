Markets

Nordex Gets Order For 23 N163/6.X Wind Turbines From Efor Unit

June 25, 2025 — 05:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Nordex Group said it has received an order in Türkiye from Yellice Üretim, a subsidiary of Efor Holding. It comprises the supply and installation of 23 N163/6.X wind turbines with a total capacity of 160 MW for the Yellice wind farm. The Group will also provide Premium Service for a period of 10 years. Efor Holding is a regular customer of the Nordex Group.

The installation of the first turbine is scheduled to begin in spring 2026, with commissioning planned for the same year.

