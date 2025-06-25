Nordex Gets Order For 23 N163/6.X Wind Turbines From Efor Unit

(RTTNews) - The Nordex Group said it has received an order in Türkiye from Yellice Üretim, a subsidiary of Efor Holding. It comprises the supply and installation of 23 N163/6.X wind turbines with a total capacity of 160 MW for the Yellice wind farm. The Group will also provide Premium Service for a period of 10 years. Efor Holding is a regular customer of the Nordex Group.

The installation of the first turbine is scheduled to begin in spring 2026, with commissioning planned for the same year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.