Markets

Nordex Gets Contracts To Supply 14 N149/5.X Turbines For Projects In Greece

March 29, 2023 — 01:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) announced it has been awarded contracts to supply and install 14 N149/5.X turbines from the Delta4000 series for three projects in Greece. The orders also each include ten-year Premium Service for maintenance of the turbines.

The Nordex Group will be installing the turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 105 metres as of 2024. After commissioning the three wind farms will produce more than 232 GWh of electricity a year.

The Group said the customer has concluded long-term corporate power purchase agreements for all three wind farms.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.