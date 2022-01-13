Nordex Gets 72 MW Order From Enefit Green In Finland - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbines maker, Thursday said it has received 72 MW order from Enefit Green AS, a renewable energy producer in Finland.

The contract is for the supply, installation and commissioning of 13 N163/5.X wind turbines from the Delta4000 technology platform and equipped with Nordex' Anti-Icing System. The order also includes a 30-year long-term Premium service agreement.

The 72 MW Tolpanvaara Wind Farm Complex is located in Northern Ostrobothnia, about 700 km north of Helsinki. Installation of the turbines is planned for the summer of 2023.

Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group, said, "With this order we are celebrating an important landmark of over 1.5 GW of sold capacity in Finland with the Delta4000 platform alone and over 2 GW in total in the Finnish market, since we started our operations there in 2011."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.