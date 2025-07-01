Nordex Gets 147 MW Order For Latvia's Largest Wind Farm At Pienava

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NRDXF), a manufacturer of wind turbines, on Tuesday announced that it has secured a new order in Latvia to supply and install 21 N163/6.X wind turbines for the Pienava wind farm.

Starting in summer 2026, the company will deliver and install Delta4000 series turbines on 169-meter tubular steel towers, built for cold climate conditions. The order is for a total capacity of 147 MW, which will be the largest wind project in the country.

Once the wind farm begins operations in March 2027, the company will handle turbine maintenance under a 15-year service contract. The project, developed by Scandinavian renewable energy firm Eolus, has been sold to Latvia's state-owned utility, Latvenergo.

The Pienava wind farm is located in Tukums municipality, southwest of Riga.

Nordex entered the Latvian market in 2024 with a 109 MW order. Since then, projects totaling 300 MW are already under construction.

On Monday, Nordex closed 3.83% lesser at $16.82 on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.