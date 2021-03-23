Nordex expects higher 2021 sales as COVID impact weakens

Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published

German wind turbine maker Nordex on Tuesday said it expects sales and operating margins to rise in 2021, saying the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic would subside from the second quarter.

Sales are expected to rise to 4.7 billion to 5.2 billion euros ($5.6-$6.2 billion) in 2021 compared with 4.65 billion in 2020, while the core profit (EBITDA) margin is seen at 4.0%-5.5%, up from 2.0% in 2020, Nordex said.

($1 = 0.8386 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

