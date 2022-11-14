Nordex expects full-year operating loss to be 4% of revenue

November 14, 2022 — 12:24 pm EST

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Nordex NDXG.DE on Monday predicted it would only reach the lower end of its guidance range for its operating loss in 2022, citing project delays caused by supply chain disruptions.

The German wind turbine maker said in a statement that its full-year loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation would likely be 4% of revenue, where it had previously seen a range of 0% to 4%.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.