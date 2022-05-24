Nordex cuts 2022 guidance

Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

German wind turbine maker Nordex on Tuesday cut its guidance for the year, saying its new guidance included impacts from the Ukraine war and supply chain disruptions in China.

BERLIN, May 24 (Reuters) - German wind turbine maker Nordex NDXG.DE on Tuesday cut its guidance for the year, saying its new guidance included impacts from the Ukraine war and supply chain disruptions in China.

The company now expects consolidated sales between 5.2 billion to 5.7 billion euros ($5.58 billion - $6.11 billion) this year, down from 5.4 billion to 6.0 billion euros originally forecast. Operating EBITDA margin is now expected to come between -4% to 0%.

($1 = 0.9323 euros)

